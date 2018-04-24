Graphic: Shep McAllister

Replacing a hard drive with an SSD is one of the most worthwhile upgrades you perform on a computer, and Samsung’s 860 EVO is one of the best drives out there. The 1TB model is currently marked down to an all-time low $280, and for the rest of this week, they’re also throwing in a copy of Far Cry 5 for PC. You’ll receive an email with a game download code after your drive ships.



Just make sure you’re buying from Amazon directly (not a third party seller), and that you see this in the special offers section on the product page: