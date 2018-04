Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Spring is the time for home improvement projects, and you can be ready with this 18V Makita drill deal. Today only, Amazon’s taking a $4 off the current price of the drill, and throwing in a contractor grade bit set (currently $22) for free.



The drill sold for as low as $99 a few times around the holiday season, but it’s more recently been priced around $145-$160.