$8 Deadpool Movie Ticket Credit with Purchase of an X-Men Movie or TV Season | Amazon

If you’re planning to see the new Deadpool movie in theaters anyway, this deal requires minimum effort. All you have to do is buy a select X-Men digital film or TV season on Amazon, and you’ll get an $8 Fandango credit that you can use on a Deadpool 2 ticket.

Eligible titles start at $8 (Elektra), making them basically free with this promotion, but most (including the first Deadpool) are available for $10. Logan is probably your best movie bet at $11, or you can own and binge the first season of Legion for $9.