Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speakers and headphones, and you can try both today while only paying for one. All you have to do is add Anker’s 20W Premium Bluetooth speaker and the Anker SoundBuds Surge to your cart, then add promo code 9XNF69X7 at checkout to get the headphones for free.



To be clear, neither of these products specifically were the winners in their respective reader polls, but they’re still excellent products backed by 18 month warranties.