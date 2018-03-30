You can quibble over whether Burnout Paradise needed improved textures and lighting effects, but they certainly don’t hurt what was already an incredibly fun arcade driving experiment. The remaster came out for $40 on PS4 and Xbox One earlier this month, but you can already grab a copy for $30.
Burnout Paradise Remastered's Price Has Already Downshifted To $30
