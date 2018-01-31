You probably haven’t heard of Near and Far, but the board game was a Kickstarter hit, and has terrific reviews on Board Game Geek as well. If your current collection of games is starting to feel stale, $45 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed.
- Search for a lost city in a strange and wonderful world of ruins
- Manage and recruit adventurers, each with a unique identity
- Read from a book of stories, building an amazing and memorable tale each time you play!
- Choose your path in connected quest lines
- Includes a gorgeous atlas of 11 maps to play on!
- Buy skills for your character over a ten-map campaign
- 2-4 players, 90 minutes