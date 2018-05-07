Graphic: Erica Offutt

$90 might sound like a lot of money to spend on a toothbrush, but this Oral-B 7500 comes with three replacement heads, fancy Bluetooth technology that will track your brushing techniques and show you tips on your phone, and a pressure sensor to alert you if your brushing too hard. We’ve never seen this toothbrush below $100, and today’s $90 price tag will only last through the end of the day or until these sell out, so don’t wait too long. Your dentist will thank you.