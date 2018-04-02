It might not be the most ergonomic of 8Bitdo’s excellent controllers, but if you want to replicate the authentic arcade stick experience, the N30 joystick is a great option for just $43, within a few cents of an all-time low. The N30 works over Bluetooth or USB, and is compatible with the Switch, PC, Mac, and Android. There’s no slot for quarters though, which seems like a missed opportunity.
