8Bitdo N30 Arcade Stick | $51 | Amazon

It might not be the most ergonomic of 8Bitdo’s excellent controllers, but if you want to replicate the authentic arcade stick experience, the N30 joystick is a great option for just $51. The N30 works over Bluetooth or USB, and is compatible with the Switch, PC, Mac, and Android. There’s no slot for quarters though, which seems like a missed opportunity.