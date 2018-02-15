It might not be the most ergonomic of 8Bitdo’s excellent controllers, but if you want to replicate the authentic arcade stick experience, the N30 joystick is a great option for just $51. The N30 works over Bluetooth or USB, and is compatible with the Switch, PC, Mac, and Android. There’s no slot for quarters though, which seems like a missed opportunity.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Bring the Arcade Home With 8Bitdo's Discounted N30 Joystick
It might not be the most ergonomic of 8Bitdo’s excellent controllers, but if you want to replicate the authentic arcade stick experience, the N30 joystick is a great option for just $51. The N30 works over Bluetooth or USB, and is compatible with the Switch, PC, Mac, and Android. There’s no slot for quarters though, which seems like a missed opportunity.