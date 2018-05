Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It seems Amazon is on a horticultural kick, with this one-day sale on flowering shrubs. Honeysuckle, Hydrangea, and more are all under $23, so you can grab some for your mom with a green thumb, or pretend it’s for your mom and just buy all the plants you could ever need.



If you’re more in the succulent mood, there’s still a dozen succulents on sale for only $27.