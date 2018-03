Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Believe it or not, the first day of spring is next Tuesday, and you can be ready with Amazon’s one-day sale on outdoor seating.



Inside, you’ll find deals on folding chairs, recliners, swinging benches, and even, uh, an outdoor storage box that you can sit on top of. There’s a seat here to fit every budget, so get your order in, and hope the weather cooperates.