Aukey 4-Port Travel Charger | $16 | Amazon | Promo code AUKEYU48
Photo: Amazon

Between your phone, your tablet, your wearable, your headphones, and your battery packs, a two-port USB travel charger probably doesn’t cut it for you anymore. Luckily, this one from Aukey includes four ports, with a whopping 8A of power shared between them. Get it for $16 with promo code AUKEYU48.