Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

This inflatable lounger can be your portable cushion for land and sea. It normally floats around $35+ on Amazon, but is only $22 today with promo code 8FHSY6QG.

It’s sort of like an inner tube that you inflate by running a few steps with one side open, scooping in the wind and then tying to seal - no need to bust out the air pump. Since the whole thing packs into a portable carrying case and weighs under 3 pounds, it’s perfect to camping.