If you like Telltale-style narrative games, Life Is Strange and its prequel, Before The Storm are among the best in the genre, and both are on sale for some of the best prices we’ve seen today. These discounts are from Amazon, but both games unlock on Steam.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Both Life Is Strange Games Are On Sale Today
If you like Telltale-style narrative games, Life Is Strange and its prequel, Before The Storm are among the best in the genre, and both are on sale for some of the best prices we’ve seen today. These discounts are from Amazon, but both games unlock on Steam.