Even now, nearly a year after release, Nintendo Switch console discounts are basically nonexistent, so if you’ve been waiting for a deal to pick one up, this is about as good as it gets.



$400 gets you the console, plus a copy of Super Mario Odyssey and a Pro Controller, both of which are things that any self-respecting Switch owner would probably own anyway. Compared to buying everything separately, you’re saving about $20 here, which isn’t much, I know, <Mario voice> but it’s-a something!

Already own a Switch? The Pro Controller is down to $65 right now on Amazon, which is about $4-$5 less than usual.