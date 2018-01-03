Eero basically invented the mesh router market, and their new wireless system is a marked improvement from the already impressive original.



Amazon’s currently offering the Eero 3-pack (one base station and two beacons) for $300. That’s a big chunk of change, but it’s $50 less than usual, and within a few bucks of an all-time low price. The Eero base station is basically a small but powerful Wi-Fi router, while the beacons plug straight into the wall and create a strong mesh Wi-Fi signal throughout your entire house. They also double as night lights, if you weren’t already sold on them.