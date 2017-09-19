BioLite, maker of our favorite camping stoves and lighting, is back with a FirePit we’ve been psyched about since we saw it in action back in December. Their Kickstarter launched today and is already... on fire.

The BioLite FirePit is easy to transport, minimizes smoke, is see-through for maximum fire viewing, uses wood or charcoal, and doubles as a hibachi grill. The secret here is an advanced circulation system that’s powered by a removable battery pack (which you can plug your phone into, natch), but unlike some of BioLite’s other products, the flames won’t recharge that battery themselves.

Advertisement

That said, Kickstarter preorders include a solar cover for free that will recharge the battery when the pit isn’t in use, but about a third of the units available at the $199 level are already gone, so don’t let this one smolder.