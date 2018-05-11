So you want to try a standing desk in 2018, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours a day...what do you do? You buy a discounted monitor riser, and sit or stand whenever you feel like it. Just don’t be too smug about it.

These risers arrive fully assembled, and just sit on top of your existing desk. Put your monitor(s) on the top shelf, your keyboard and mouse on the bottom, and use the integrated spring system to raise the entire setup from a sitting to standing position within seconds. I own a very similar product from Varidesk (which was much more expensive, by the way), and I absolutely love it.

The ED-258 has enough space on top for two large monitors, and an oversized keyboard and mouse area too, so you can fit even the most obnoxiously large mechanical keyboard. $160 is the best price we’ve seen, and $40 less than the last time we posted it, but it’s only available today.