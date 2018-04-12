You don’t need a Shop-Vac until you really, really need a Shop-Vac, so prepare for the leaks life throws your way with this 8-gallon model, marked down to an all-time low $69 today. You might not use this for your every day house cleaning, it’s one of those things that everyone should have in their garage, because life comes at you fast. .
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Be Prepared For Major Spills With This $69 Shop-Vac Deal
You don’t need a Shop-Vac until you really, really need a Shop-Vac, so prepare for the leaks life throws your way with this 8-gallon model, marked down to an all-time low $69 today. You might not use this for your every day house cleaning, it’s one of those things that everyone should have in their garage, because life comes at you fast. .