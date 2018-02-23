If you want to try a standing desk, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours a day, this FlexiSpot monitor riser is on sale in Amazon’s Gold Box for $245, today only.



This riser arrives fully assembled, and just sits on top of your existing desk. Put your monitor(s) on the top shelf, your keyboard and mouse on the bottom, and use its integrated spring system to raise the entire setup from a sitting to standing position within seconds.

Even as a Gold Box deal, this isn’t the cheapest standing desk riser we’ve seen, but it has a few features that you won’t find on most alternatives. For example, rather than extending up and out, it rises straight up and down to save space. Its keyboard tray is also height adjustable, and can even be removed completely with a quick release. That means you can put your keyboard and mouse on your actual desk when you want to sit down, which can be more comfortable.

