Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Vansky Bias Light Strip | $10 | Amazon | Promo code MUA9KLRI

HDTV bias light strips can improve your TV’s perceived black levels and reduce eyestrain, but just as importantly, they look really cool. Just stick it to the back of your TV, plug it into your set’s USB port, and bask in the glow.



This $10, 80" strip should be long enough for most TVs 60" or below, and you can cut it down to size if it’s too big for your needs.