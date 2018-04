Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Treat your cat this Furhaven tree from Woot today. It’s about 4 feet tall, has scratching posts for legs, and a springy wand toy she can paw at for hours. Both the cream and brown colors are $48 on Woot today, down from their usual $60. Shipping is free for Prime members, and $5 for non-members.