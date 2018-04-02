Nebula Capsule | $278 | Amazon | Promo code ACAPSULE

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.

At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $278 on Amazon with promo code MYNEBULA, which is about $72 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen since it was up for preorder on Indiegogo.