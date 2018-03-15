Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker has a couple of brand new Qi chargers out today, and they’re among the first ones you can buy outside of an Apple Store that support 7.5W iPhone charging (only available on the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus), rather than just 5W. Buy one today and get 15% off, or buy two and save 20% on both.



Your choices here are a charging pad or a charging stand. They both charge at thee same rate (7.5W for iOS, 10W for Samsung phones, 5W for everything else), and both include a Quick Charge 3.0 USB wall adapter, which is necessary to provide enough power.

The prices and promo codes you see below assume you’re only buying one charger, but if you buy two or more (one of each or multiples of the same), use code POWER753 instead to save a little bit more.