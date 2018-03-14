Int. Board Room - Night
Anker executive: I want a charger with 10 ports.
Anker engineer: That’s madness sir, that’s too many ports.
Anker executive: <Takes drag from unreleased Anker vape> Is there any way I could change your mind? <Suddenly shouting> Alexa, turn on the light.
Both men look to the corner of the room, where the Eufy Genie has illuminated a Eufy smart light bulb, revealing a body guard who had been hiding in the shadows. He approaches the engineer and binds his hands and legs behind the chair with PowerLine+ Lightning cables, and covers his mouth with Anker-branded packing tape.
Anker executive: 10 ports.
Anker enginner: <Nods>