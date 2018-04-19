Graphic: Erica Offutt

Need to trim up the grass in your smaller yard? This eco-friendly reel lawn mower can tackle most weeds and grasses while not waking up the neighbors. This updated, heavier design will pitch grass forward or backward, and reviewers note the blades stay sharp for a long time. Today’s price is the best we’ve seen so far in 2018, and it’s a good $25 discount from the typical price.