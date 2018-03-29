TP-Link Gigabit Powerline Networking Kit | $40 | Amazon
Say your wireless router can’t push a strong signal to every corner of your house, or maybe you own some kind of old set top box that needs an ethernet connection, but doesn’t live near the router. A simple powerline adapter is one of your best options for extending a home network, and Amazon’s top seller is down to $40 today, a 20% discount.