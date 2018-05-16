Graphic: Shep McAllister

In the year 2018, the Xbox One controller still doesn’t have a built-in rechargeable battery. But if you don’t want to deal with a bunch of stray AAs, AmazonBasics will sell you two rechargeable battery packs that fit in the controllers’ battery compartments, plus a slick charger that plugs into the front of the Xbox One S to recharge them. It’s just $13 today, an all-time low, and about $7 less than usual.

