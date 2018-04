Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you do any serious DIY work around your house, a good drill and impact driver are table stakes. Today on Amazon, you can get a highly rated combo kit with both from DEWALT for the best price ever, plus a free bit set.



You’ll pay $165 for both products in today’s Gold Box, which is $14 less than the previous all-time low price on the combo kit by itself, without the bit set. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, this one’s only available today, so don’t get screwed.