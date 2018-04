Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Shadow of the Colossus | $30 | Amazon

If you never played the original Shadow of the Colossus, or even if you did, it’s worth picking up the remaster for your PS4, especially for an all-time low $30. If you’re suffering from Breath of the Wild withdrawals, this should scratch a lot of the same itches.