Ultimate Ears added Alexa to one of the best Bluetooth speakers around, and you should absolutely buy it today.



The UE Blast is basically a UE Boom, but with all the voice control benefits of Alexa added in. It’s always sold for $180-$230, but today only, Amazon’s marked it all the way down to $100, in a variety of colors.

That’s the same price you’d pay for a regular Amazon Echo, but unlike Amazon’s first party speaker, you can take the Blast anywhere, including underwater. Hell, it could worth buying even if were to just live on your countertop, since it sounds way better than a standard Echo, though Gizmodo’s review notes that it’s not quite as fast at responding to your voice.

This is a Gold Box deal, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it sells out early. If you aren’t seeing the right price, be sure to check the other colors.