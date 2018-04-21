Screenshot: Amazon

If you aren’t freaked out by privacy concerns of DNA testing kits (basically, they may sell anonymized genetic data, but not personally identifiable data), the tests are getting better, and 23andMe’s are on sale today.



Both the Health + Ancestry (which now has FDA approval to test for breast cancer risk factors) and Ancestry (which is a lot more precise than it used to be) are on sale for the best prices we’ve seen since Black Friday. I probably wouldn’t buy one as a gift, but if you want to try one yourself, these are great prices.

