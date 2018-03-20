Graphic: Shep McAllister

Spring is here, and if you have any home improvement projects on the horizon, today’s DEWALT Gold Box on Amazon may have a tool deal for you.



There are three products included in the sale, the most exciting of which is a a 20V brushless impact wrench kit for $249, or about $100 less than usual. It might be overkill for most of you, but if it’s something you could use, it has a stellar 4.8 star review average.

For the rest of us, the sale also includes a $9 screwdriver set and a 118-piece mechanics tool set. Just remember that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.