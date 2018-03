Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve been lustfully waiting for a good deal to upgrade to Samsung’s excellent Galaxy S9, this bundle from Amazon might be the push you need.



You’ll pay $820, $100 more than the price of the phone on its own, but you’ll get a fast-charging Qi pad, the latest Gear VR headset, and a set of truly wireless Gear IconX earbuds. Buying all of those accessories separately would cost you about $350, so you’re saving about $250 here.