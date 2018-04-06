Graphic: Shep McAllister

They may not look quite as tasty as Tide Pods (due to a lack of artificial dyes or brighteners), but Amazon’s Presto! brand laundry pods are a lot cheaper today (even with a Tide Pod sale going on), at just $14 for 90. That’s down from the usual $20. And with a 94% USDA certified biobased formula, you can actually feel good about doing laundry.

