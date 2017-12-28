Sure, it’s a little early to be thinking about filing your taxes, but if you plan ahead and purchase your TurboTax software today from Amazon, you’ll score a nice discount, plus a $10 Amazon gift card to boot.



Update: It seems like all or most of the software options have been discounted separately of the gift card as well, and are available for $10 less than the bundle, which probably makes more sense. Just find the version you want and search for it on Amazon.

This deal is available for several different tiers of the software, all of which are cheaper than they would be through TurboTax’s own site, and that’s not even accounting for the gift card. This pricing is only available today, but if you were planning on buying it eventually anyway, you might as well take advantage.