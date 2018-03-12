While they aren’t as cheap as we’ve seen during major sales events like Black Friday, Amazon’s running some solid discounts on both the Echo and Echo Dot today, if you need some more smart speakers to scatter around your house.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Amazon's Discounting Both the Echo and Echo Dot
While they aren’t as cheap as we’ve seen during major sales events like Black Friday, Amazon’s running some solid discounts on both the Echo and Echo Dot today, if you need some more smart speakers to scatter around your house.