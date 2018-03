Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Luckily, you don’t necessarily need to buy a new knife to get a sharp edge; this Chef’s Choice sharpener is down to its lowest price on Amazon. This Chef’s Choice 250 uses manual and electric sharpening techniques to hone both serrated and non-serrated knives. So, if your knives need some T.L.C, I would give this a try.