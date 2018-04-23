As you know, keeping your knives sharp keeps you safer, since you’ll have to use less pressure to slice. A whetstone (or water stone) is how the pros keep their knives in the best shape, and this one is just $9 today, the cheapest it’s been for almost 11 months So, if you’re looking to do your own knife sharpening, get this deal before it’s gone. I would recommend watching a couple of videos on how to do it, if you’ve never tried before.
