TCL’s 2017 4K TVs aren’t technological marvels, but they might just represent the best value in the TV world, and three different sizes are on sale right now in preparation for the Super Bowl.

These sets all have Roku’s excellent software built in, 4K resolution, and even a limited form of HDR, though not Dolby Vision like you’d see on more expensive sets.



These discounts aren’t huge, but these sets don’t go on sale often, and they weren’t expensive to begin with.

