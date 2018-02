Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

If you can stomach buying refurbished, Amazon’s got some seriously great gaming laptop deals in today’s Gold Box.



You can choose between four different HP Omen machines ranging from $760 to $880, but I think the best value of the bunch is this $800 model, which features a quad core i7, a 1TB hard drive paired with a 128GB SSD, and a 4GB GTX 1050TI graphics card.