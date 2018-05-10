Apple’s 12" MacBook is one of the thinnest and most travel-friendly laptops out there, and you can get the original 2016 for $1000 today on Amazon from Amazon today, equipped with an upgraded 512GB SSD. The equivalent 2017 model purchased from Apple today would cost $600 more.

Again, this computer is a couple years old at this point, and it wasn’t exactly a powerhouse when it was originally released. But if you just need a travel-friendly Mac, and don’t need it to be particularly powerful, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen. I have this exact model model as my work computer, and I’m happy with it, especially when I travel.

Amazon’s run a few previous Gold Boxes on MacBooks, but those were the 2015 model, and they were refurbished. These should be a bit faster, and they’re brand new.