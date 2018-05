Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: Back up to the usual price. Hope you got one!

With almost 9,000 reviews and 4.4 stars, I’d say buying this $4 (yeah, I said $4) knife sharpener is absolutely a no-brainer. It has fine and coarse settings, so you can polish or repair damaged blades. This sale might not last long, so I’d hurry and head over to Amazon.