Amazon’s annual Digital Day has kicked off for 2017, with big discounts on pretty much anything you can download from Amazon, including movies, TV shows, PC games, apps, and more.
Honestly, the easiest way to sort through the deluge will be to visit Amazon’s Digital Day Hub, but we’ve also listed a few of our favorite deals below. Also, feel free to hop into the comments to let everyone know what you found.
- Three free Audible books to keep when you sign up for a free trial (new subscribers only)
- $10 Amazon credit when you subscribe to HBO Now through Amazon
- Video game sale, including Civilization VI, NBA 2K18, Overwatch, and more
- Up t0 60% off digital movies
- Up to 70% off digital TV shows
- Thousands of Marvel and Star Wars digital comics discounted
- 3 months Amazon Music Unlimited for $1 (new subscribers only)
- 25% off yearly Plex membership
- Kindle Bestseller Sale
- First 3 months free in Daily Burn streaming workouts