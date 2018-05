Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Gift your mom a dozen rosette succulents this Mother’s Day. They’re just $27 today, about $3 less than usual, and they will last way longer than a bouquet of flowers.



Each plant is packed carefully in its own 2" plastic pot and can be transferred into a larger arrangement if you’re feeling ambitious. Just remember, the fastest way to kill a succulent is to overwater it, so just leave it be until the soil is completely dry.