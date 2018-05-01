Unless you have absolutely perfect knife skills and a lot of time, mandolines put precise, uniform cuts in the realm of possibility. This mandoline slicer is just $49 today, which is shaved down about $11 from it’s usual price.

It features a dial to set your desired thickness and three different cut options; straight, crinkle, and waffle. But the options go way beyond french fries, this machine will cut stir-fry prep down to just minutes.

Although it has a protective cover to keep your fingers away from the blade, if you want to be extra careful, pick up a pair of these cut-resistant gloves, which are $1 off today.