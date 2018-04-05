Men’s Luxury Grooming Sample Box | $20 | Amazon | Plus $20 credit on eligible items
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s back at it again with another sample box, this time featuring 10 more samples of high-end men’s grooming supplies for $20, plus a $20 credit that you can spend on eligible items afterwards. Assuming you use the credit, that’s like getting samples of fancy shaving cream, toothpastes, colognes, and more for free.