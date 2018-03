Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Photo: Amazon

Just in time for spring, Amazon now makes its own outdoor string lights, and you can grab a strand for an all-time low $31 today.



Each strand is 48' long, weatherproof, and holds 15 incandescent bulbs. Plus, the cords are rated for enough power to chain eight of them together into a 384' mega-strand that could light up your entire backyard.