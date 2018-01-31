Check out a floor-sensing Hoover vacuum, QLED TVs, 25% off at Pop Chart Lab, and the rest of the best deals from around the web.



Top Tech Deals

Refurb Dell Latitude 7840 | $700 | Amazon

As long as you don’t mind a refurb, this one-day laptop sale on Amazon offers a pretty tremendous value. $700 gets you a Dell Latitude 7480 with a 14" screen, 8GB of RAM, a Core i5 processor, and most impressively of all, a 512GB SSD. The best part though? Even though it’s refurbished, you still get a three year Dell warranty included, so you can buy with confidence.

Multi-port USB charging hubs are great for your desk, your nightstand, or even behind your couch, and this four-port model from RAVPower is only $15 today on Amazon. The best part? One of those ports features Quick Charge 3.0, so you can charge compatible devices at maximum speed.



If you own a Qi-compatible phone, this discounted wireless charger will support your device’s fastest possible wireless charging speed. The stand itself is identical for both deals below, but the $23 version includes a Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger, which is overkill if you’re using this for an iPhone, but great if you have a compatible Android device.



If you prefer a slim pad, Anker’s is still on sale for $18 as well.

Suaoki 220Wh Battery Pack | $170 | Amazon

Next time you go tailgating, or just have to deal with a power outage at home,this portable battery pack can power a lot of essential devices.



The Suaoki Portable Generator is down to an all-time low $170 today, no promo code required. With 20,000mAh and 220 watt hours of capacity, it can recharge phones and tablets several times over, but its built-in AC outlets can also run a small TV or your wireless networking gear for up to several hours, depending on its size and energy efficiency.

Though it doesn’t include them, you can even plug in some solar panels to recharge it on the go. It won’t be as efficient as just plugging it into the wall, but it’ll extend your runtime without any of the noise or fumes you’d get with a gas generator.

In addition to really smart car chargers, Nonda makes premium charging cables for your devices too, and they’re on sale today just for our readers. Each cable is wrapped in nylon, reinforced on the inside with aramid fiber, and comes with a lifetime warranty, so if you do manage to break it, you can get a new one.



These deals are available for 2 and 3-packs of both the Lightning and microUSB cables, just be sure to note the promo codes below.

Pecham Foldable Device Stand | $10 | Amazon | Promo code PLRELAL8

This aluminum gadget stand is foldable, portable, can hold pretty much any mobile device, and is only $10. What’s not to love?



Klipsch The Sixes Powered Monitor Pair | $498 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA17O

Klipsch’s The Sixes are great powered monitors by any measure (I’d encourage you to check out this review on CNET), but they’re particularly noteworthy for adding one feature that’s shockingly hard to find on speakers like this: Built-in Bluetooth. So yes, these will be right at home with your high-end audio gear or home theater, but you can also just connect your phone wirelessly for a quick listening session without any dongles or receivers.



For a limited time, you can get the pair for an all-time low $498 with our exclusive promo code KINJA17O. Just be sure you see Roberts LP as the seller.

Samsung’s quantum dot-powered TVs aren’t exactly easy on the bank account, but they would be a stunning upgrade to your home theater, and three different sizes are down to their lowest prices on Amazon right now.



You can read all about quantum dots here, but the long and short of it that they’re the backbone of a backlighting technology that can produce OLED-quality images on an LCD panel.

Okay, so with that background out of the way, Samsung’s 2017 Q-series TVs utilize quantum dots to great effect. That Gizmodo review is about the Q9F, rather than the Q7 models that comprise most of the deals, but most of the review should apply to either set. The Q7 has fewer local dimming zones and a less-premium industrial design, but it’ll still be the best looking TV you’ve ever owned.

Oittm Charging Station | $22 | Amazon | Promo code 4TFESWE4

You probably have to charge at least a couple of products on your nightstand every night, and this station ensures you’ll always have enough power. For $22, you get a dock with three USB charging ports, plus an interchangeable dock on top that can hold a Fitbit smart watch, an iPhone, or an Apple Watch. Just note that you’ll have to provide the charging cable.



Anker PowerLine II Dura 10' | $10 | Amazon | Promo code ANKER434

With its incredibly durable construction and lifetime warranty, Anker’s PowerLine II Dura might be the last Lightning cable you ever have to buy. For a limited time, you can get the 10' model (in all four colors) for just $10, or about $5 less than usual. I have one of these running behind my couch, and it offers tons of slack so I can lounge while I charge, and it’s tough enough to be repeatedly eaten by the Roomba with no repercussions. Five stars would recommend.



Aukey Slim Profile USB Car Charger | $7 | Amazon | Promo code AUKEYCS5

Your favorite USB car charger just happens to be the smallest one you can buy, and you can grab it on Amazon for $7 today with code AUKEYCS5. A previous iteration of this is one of Kinja Deals’ top-selling products of all time, and if it’s been on your wish list, this is about as cheap as it ever gets.



NETGEAR 16x4 Cable Modem | $50 | Amazon | After $10 coupon

If you’re still paying your cable company a monthly modem rental fee, stop what you’re doing and buy your own for just $50. This model supports maximum download speeds of 680mbps, which should cover just about every cable internet plan out there. Just be sure to clip the $10 coupon to save.



Samsung 64GB MicroSD Card | $20 | Amazon

Whether you need a spare card for your dash cam, your GoPro, your Switch, or anything else, this 64GB Samsung microSD card is down to its lowest price today.



VPNs are in the news these days, and with good reason. So if you’re curious to sign up and start protecting your browsing history and personal data (or, you know, getting around websites’ geoblocks), NordVPN charges less per month than a typical trip to Starbucks.

NordVPN has long been one of the most popular and reliable VPN providers out there, and if you sign up for a one-year membership, promo code VIP70 will drop your annual price from $69 to $48. If you’re sure you want to commit, use this link to get a special two year plan for $79 with code 2YSpecial2017, or this link to get three years for $99 with code 3ydeal. Lifehacker has recommended Nord in some previous guides, but if you have any firsthand experience with the service, sound off in the comments!

Top Home Deals

Home Depot is discounting a whole fleet of luggage sets today. You can pick up some significant savings on 3 and 4-piece sets that come in dozens of different colors. For example, this Omni hardside 3-piece set is listed about $20 below its Amazon price, and this 4-piece Rockland set has a good $10 discount from its usual price.

This deal will only last through the end of the day or until the products sell out, so don’t let this deal leave the gate without you.

PetFusion Cat Scratcher Lounge | $33 | Amazon

Advertisement

Update: Sold out

I’ve bought a couple of these PetFusion cat scratcher lounges for my cat over the years, and I can confirm that it’s probably the only thing on Earth that my cat actually likes. It also has a ridiculous 4.8 star review average from nearly 6,000 customers, and it basically never goes on sale. Today’s $33 price tag is the lowest ever, and $17 less than usual, so I’d pounce before it sells out.



Hoover REACT Powered Reach Premier Bagless Upright | $100 | Amazon

Advertisement

The top-tier model in the Hoover REACT series, the Powered Reach Premier is down to an all-time low $100 on Amazon, for one day only.

This vacuum’s headline feature is called FloorSense, which is a suite of sensors that detect what kind of floor you’re vacuuming to automatically adjust the brush roll speed, no manual switching required. Of course, it also comes with a ton of accessories accessories, like a crevice tool, and upholstery and dusting brushes, so you can clean ever nook and cranny.

The price of this thing has fluctuated wildly over the last few months, between $350 and $140, but today’s $100 deal is easily the best we’ve ever seen.

Update: Now just $7!

Your Crock-Pot’s son is perfect for keeping dips and cheeses warm during a party, and you can buy the Little Dipper for just $8 today as an Amazon add-on item. If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party, this is a must-buy.



PBFit All-Natural Peanut Butter | $7 | Amazon | Clip the 20% coupon and use Subscribe & Save

If you can get over the weirdness of preparing peanut butter from a powder, PBfit lets you indulge with 90% less fat and only 1/3 of the calories of the real thing; just add water. If you’re curious to try it out, Amazon’s taking 20% off your first delivery today when you use Subscribe & Save. You can always cancel after your first jar ships, but who knows, maybe this will become a pantry staple for you.



25% off sitewide | Pop Chart Lab | Use code GROUNDHOGDATA

There’s always that one person in your life that has nothing on their walls. Add some awesome infographics to gifting list with 25% off sitewide at Pop Chart Lab. Check out their newest prints, like the Permutations of Pasta and the Magnificent Multitudes of Beer. Enter the code GROUNDHOGDATA at checkout to see your discount.



And if you need an attractive and easy way to hang your new posters, the 25% also works on poster rails and map corners.

Tacklife Electric-Arc Lighter | $13 | Amazon | Promo code P87XDDM2

It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.

4-Pack OxyLED N02 Night Lights | $7 | Amazon | Promo code OXODDRS6

Advertisement

OxyLED is best known for its motion-sensing lighting solutions, but this 4-pack of barebones night lights is worth a look too. They’ll turn on automatically whenever it’s dark, and you can even rotate the head 360 degrees to direct the light up and down, or side to side.



You probably rolled your eyes when Pepsi started making “craft” sodas, but it turns out, they’re actually really good, and Amazon will sell you a 12-can pack for $11, the best price we’ve ever seen. This deal applies to both the original and ginger flavors, plus a pack that contains six of each.

Trolli Large Sour Brite Crawlers Gummi Candy Worms, 5lb Bulk Bag | $12 | Amazon | After 20% off coupon

Update: This deal is back, if you’ve already made it through your first bag.

Clip this 20% off coupon and get this 5-pound bag of Trolli gummi worms for just $12 today. Or even a couple cents less if you Subscribe & Save, remember you can cancel your next shipment at anytime after your first one ships.



Advertisement

If you’ll need a Crock-Pot for the very large, popular sporting event coming up this weekend, this one is only $8. Of course, at that price point, it doesn’t come with anything fancy like bluetooth or programming features, but it’ll make chili and spinach artichoke dip like a champ.

Anker Roav DashCam A1 | $46 | Amazon | Promo code BESTCAMB

In just over half a year, Anker’s first foray into the dash cam market has spawned an entire line of products, and the newest model just got its biggest discount ever.



The Roav DashCam A1 is mostly a spec-for-spec match for the original C1, though it operates in a slightly wider temperature range, and is designed more like a traditional action cam than a purpose-built dash cam. That makes it a little less sleek on your windshield, but allows you to tilt it left and right, rather than just up and down. It’s really a matter of personal preference, but any dash cam with Wi-Fi and Anker’s level of customer service for under $50 is worth checking out.

The humble and inexpensive cast iron skillet is one of most important pieces of cooking gear you can own, and Lodge’s highly-rated 10” model is back down to $11 on Amazon. If you don’t own one, you shouldn’t hesitate.



Advertisement

While you’re there, pick up some cast iron scrapers or a chainmail scrubber for cleaning, and a silicone handle cover to protect your hands.



Mpow CD Slot Phone Mount | $8 | Amazon | Promo code 7UPDBNKJ

Mpow Smartphone Dash Mount | $8 | Amazon | Promo code PXCE6MXH

No matter how you like to mount your smartphone in the car, there’s a deal for you today from Mpow. Take your pick of a traditional dash mount, or a mount that gives new purpose to your dormant CD slot, for just $8 each. Just be sure to note the appropriate promo codes below.



Eufy Lumos Smart Bulb | $14 | Amazon | Promo code KINJABUL

Anker makes smart light bulbs now, because of course they do, and you can get them at a discount today.



This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at $14 each (with promo code KINJABUL), you can afford to put them all around your home.

Amazon is listing this box of delicious, relatively-healthy KIND bars for $11, which is a good deal on it’s own, but then slapped on a 15% off coupon making this a great deal for just $10.



If you’re unfamiliar with KIND bars, they’re gluten free and pretty much exclusively made with nuts and dried fruit, so think of it like fancy trail mix in bar form. This 12-bar variety box includes Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate Cinnamon Pecan, and Maple Glazed Pecan & Sea Salt. If those flavors sound appetizing (I can’t see how they wouldn’t), I’d give these a try.

You can save a little more money by using the Subscribe & Save option, which you can cancel at anytime after your first shipment.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Crabby Wallets Elastic | $10 | Amazon | Clip $5 off coupon

Crabby Wallets Canvas | $10 | Amazon | Clip $5 off coupon

Our readers listed these Crabby Wallets as one of their favorite front pocket wallets and today, you can save $5 off a whole bunch of different colors when you clip the on-page coupon. These wallets can hold up to 10 cards, include a ring for your keys, and are crazy thin. We saw a similar coupon earlier in the month, but now, it’s available on a wider array of colors.

But you don’t have to take my word for it, here’s what our readers said about them:



The Crabby Wallet — My Kickstarter version lasted over a year, on my 2nd one now. Small, holds everything I need, only $15. I use a canvas one, but there are more professional versions available. - huzzahcoffee

I vote for Crabby Wallet also. I helped support the kickstarter myself, and have been using my version 1 ever since. I actually just bought two more for myself because they have the new leather and canvas options now too. Very thin, and holds everything. - itsraydizzle

Extra 70% off sale styles | LOFT | Use code EXTRA

Once again, LOFT is here to save your wardrobe. Get 70% off literally everything that’s on sale already when you use the code EXTRA. Their sale section has a ton of really awesome outwear, sweaters, pants, and more. I’m eyeing that purple skirt, and if you’re looking for an good transitional piece, how about this velvet blazer?

Dorco Pace 6 + 10 Cartridges | $10 | Dorco | Promo code KINJA129

Great razors for low prices are kind of Dorco’s thing, but $10 for a handle and ten six-blade cartridges, plus free shipping? You’ll probably spend more on lunch today, and this should last you months. Just use promo code KINJA129 at checkout to get the deal.

Up to 70% off select gear | REI Garage

If you don’t know about REI Garage, here’s your chance to get great outdoor gear, for a lot less. It was launched to help extend REI’s massively successful Garage Sale to an all year experience, and right now, they’re adding massive markdowns to hundreds of items. Grab up to 70% off stuff like layering pieces, sleeping bags, day packs, climbing shoes, and more.

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, take an extra 25% off their sale styles for both men and women, no code needed. Everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.

Top Media Deals

There’s an official novelization of The Force Awakens, because it wouldn’t be Star Wars unless every possible monetization avenue was thoroughly mined, but it’s actually supposed to be quite good. If you enjoyed the movie, or Star Wars generally, it’s worth downloading to your Kindle for just $2.



Amazon’s running a Marvel digital comic sale that’s bigger than any Avengers movie today, with literally thousands of titles marked down to just a few bucks, in most cases. You’ll find everything from the Guardians of the Galaxy to Darth Vader to Deadpool to Captain America in there, and every hero in between, so there’s never been a better time to stock your digital shelves.

The selection is overwhelming (400 Amazon pages, or over 20,000 titles!), but we broke out a few of our favorites on this post. Otherwise, let us know what you found in the comments!

h/t relic1980

Top Gaming Deals

Near and Far Board Game | $45 | Amazon

You probably haven’t heard of Near and Far, but the board game was a Kickstarter hit, and has terrific reviews on Board Game Geek as well. If your current collection of games is starting to feel stale,