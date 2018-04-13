Tarte Cosmetics just extended their Friends & Family sale another day, which means you can grab 25% off sitewide with the code TARTEBFF. But wait, there’s more. They also discounted all their mascaras (including their Lights, Camera, Lashes), so when you use that same code, they’re just $10. So today only, you can pick up name brand mascara at a drugstore price.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
All Of Tarte Cosmetics' Mascaras Are Just $10, Today Only
Tarte Cosmetics just extended their Friends & Family sale another day, which means you can grab 25% off sitewide with the code TARTEBFF. But wait, there’s more. They also discounted all their mascaras (including their Lights, Camera, Lashes), so when you use that same code, they’re just $10. So today only, you can pick up name brand mascara at a drugstore price.